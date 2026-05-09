Events of June 22, 1941, remind humanity where blind belief in superiority leads — Putin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The events that took place in June 1941 will forever serve as a reminder of the consequences of blind belief in one’s superiority and racism demonstrated by Nazi Germany, Russian President Vladimir Putin said while delivering remarks at a ceremonial reception marking Victory Day.

"This year marks the 85th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s attack on the Soviet Union. This date carries sorrow for the millions who perished and serves as a reminder of the terrible consequences that blind belief in one’s superiority, racism, xenophobia and the denial of other peoples’ right to their own identity can bring," he said.