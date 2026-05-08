May 9-11 truce achieved through Russia-US, US-Kiev contacts — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Telephone contacts between Russia and the United States, as well as Washington's interaction with Kiev, mad an agreement on a truce on May 9-11 possible, said Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov.

"An agreement on this matter was reached during our telephone contacts with the administration of the president of the United States," he told reporters. "The US representatives, in turn, were in touch with Kiev."

The diplomat noted that the agreement developed the ideas voiced during a conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.