Attack on Rostov-on-Don and Victory Day: Putin’s meeting with Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s terror attack on the Southern Russia Air Navigation branch was the focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

He lauded the high professionalism of Russian air traffic controllers who prevented tragic consequences.

The president noted that Russia keeps in focus the topic of preserving the memory of the victory of Soviet soldiers over Nazism and stated that he had raised this issue during his recent telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

TASS has summed up the president’s key statements.

Attack on Rostov-on-Don

"The Kiev regime committed another act of terrorism when it struck the building of the Southern Russia Air Navigation. Obviously, this might have impaired the security of civilian aircraft."

The high professionalism of Russian air traffic controllers made it possible to avert tragic consequences: Fortunately, tragic developments were avoided thanks to the highly professional work of our traffic specialists."

Victory Day

Russia continues consultations with partners from friendly countries on the international status of the holiday, Victory Day over Nazism: "Through our administrations [of heads of state], we continue consultations on what we can do together with our colleagues to give this holiday truly significant international significance."

The goal is "to do everything possible to ensure that the true heroes of World War II are not forgotten, to preserve the truth about the sacrifices made by the Soviet Union, the peoples of the Soviet Union, and the peoples of Russia in achieving this shared Victory over Nazism."

Putin stated that during a recent telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, the leaders reflected on their countries' shared history in combatting Nazism during World War II and celebrating their victory: "We recently discussed this topic during a phone call with the President of the United States. We recalled how we fought against Nazism together and emerged victorious.

Russia pays keen attention to the topic of preserving the memory of the Soviet army’s victory over Nazism, including in its international contacts: "This issue is always the focus of our dialogue with our colleagues, friends in China, India, and other countries of the anti-Hitler coalition."

Leaders of a number of friendly countries have arrived in Moscow to personally attend May 9 celebrations: ""Some leaders of friendly countries have arrived to attend Victory Day events and will personally take part in celebrations tomorrow.".