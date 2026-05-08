Putin holds meeting with Lukashenko in Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the Kremlin.

The leaders are talking in the Kremlin's Executive Office.

Lukashenko arrived in Moscow at the invitation of the head of the Russian state to take part in celebrations marking the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

As Yury Ushakov, Putin’s aide for international affairs, said earlier, the leaders of Russia and Belarus considered it "a good moment to celebrate this date together and at the same time talk about the pressing issues that have accumulated."

They plan to discuss topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda, as well as regional issues. Then the conversation will continue in the format of a working lunch.