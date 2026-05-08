Putin reveals how he and Trump discussed countries' joint victory in World War II

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that during a recent telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, the leaders reflected on their countries' shared history in combatting Nazism during World War II and celebrating their victory.

"We recently discussed this topic during a phone call with the President of the United States. We recalled how we fought against Nazism together and emerged victorious," Putin remarked, highlighting the joint efforts of the anti-Hitler coalition.

This exchange was mentioned at a briefing with the Russian Security Council held on the eve of Victory Day, May 9.