Kazakh, Uzbek presidents to take part in Victory Day celebrations in Moscow — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan will join Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"I am pleased to tell you that esteemed leaders of two states close to us will arrive in Moscow to take part in celebrations. They are Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Russian President Vladimir Putin will talk to them, as well as to [Belarusian President] Alexander Lukashenko this evening during a friendly dinner. They will also hold bilateral meetings," he told journalists.

According to the Kremlin aide, the leaders will attend the Victory Parade on Red Square, the ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and other events on May 9.

He also recalled that on Thursday he informed the media and shared the list of foreign high-ranking representatives who would take part in the celebrations of the 81st anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

"I specially stressed that the Russian leadership has issued no invitations to these events. And, naturally, we are glad to welcome and host those leaders who have decided to come here to share with us the joy of the great Victory Day holiday," Ushakov said.