Several countries are attempting to obstruct the Immortal Regiment marches — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Some countries are attempting to hinder the Immortal Regiment marches, Gennady Ovechko, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Relations with Compatriots Abroad, said in an interview with TASS.

"Regrettably, it must be acknowledged that in several nations, being a descendant of those who defeated Nazism and expressing affiliation with the Russian World can often be fraught with difficulties, and in some cases, even criminal penalties. Efforts are underway to obstruct the Immortal Regiment marches and associated ceremonies," he stated. Ovechko highlighted that in the Baltic states and Moldova - regions governed by the ideological descendants of Nazi collaborators - legislative bans on large-scale Victory Day events, the wearing of the St. George ribbon, and other Soviet and Russian symbols remain in force. Similar prohibitions have also been enacted in certain German states.

The diplomat emphasized that Russians living abroad hold the memory of Victory Day close to their hearts. "Last year, the Immortal Regiment marches, in various formats, took place in 115 countries. For instance, 18 marches were organized by compatriots in Germany, 26 in Kyrgyzstan, and 15 in Israel. Major events also occurred in Bulgaria, Serbia, Turkey, China, Australia, Canada, Abkhazia, India, Greece, France, Italy, the United States, Spain, and other nations," Ovechko explained.

Looking ahead, he added, "This year, as in previous years, alongside the Immortal Regiment, we have planned a series of commemorative activities - including the St. George's Ribbon, Garden of Memory, Candle of Memory, and Flame of Memory events - as well as thematic roundtables, conferences, military song concerts, film screenings, cultural evenings, photo exhibitions, theatrical performances, historical publications, children's drawing competitions, and military-patriotic games."

He also noted that, with the participation of compatriots and Russian Orthodox Church parishes, cleanup days will be organized at the burial sites of Soviet and Russian soldiers. The memory of these heroic liberators will be honored through wreath-laying and flower-laying ceremonies at memorials. Additionally, Victory Quiz events will be held at offices of the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs and at schools affiliated with Russian institutions abroad.