Victory Day parade's coverage, flight restrictions: key takeaways from Kremlin’s briefing

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Media accreditation for the coverage of the Victory Day parade, the situation with flight restrictions in southern Russia, and relations with the EU were the main topics of Friday’s briefing by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Russian presidential press secretary.

On president’s schedule

- Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a regular meeting today with the permanent members of the Security Council.

- The head of state will also present the Presidential Regiment with the Order of Zhukov on the occasion of the unit’s 90th anniversary.

- This evening, Putin will also hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, which will continue over a working dinner.

- The traditional Victory Day reception in Moscow honoring foreign and distinguished guests of the celebrations will take place in the usual format: "It will be no different."

On media coverage of Victory Day parade

- The Der Spiegel newspaper’s report that the Kremlin allegedly revoked the accreditations previously issued to foreign media correspondents to cover the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9 is false: "No, Spiegel is providing incorrect information, false information."

- This year's Victory Day parade on Red Square will be scaled down, so the number of journalists attending has also been limited: "We received a great many requests from foreign media outlets to attend the parade. However, since the entire ceremony is scaled down this year, the number of journalists has also been limited."

- The Kremlin has not revoked any journalists' accreditation for the Victory Day parade: "Not a single journalist has been stripped of their accreditation."

- TV journalists, the Kremlin press pool correspondents, and foreign media covering the Russian president’s activities will work at the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9: "The journalists who will be there have been accredited and informed of their accreditation. Most of them will be providing host broadcasting. There will be a large number of television professionals, the Kremlin pool, and international media outlets that regularly cover the president’s activities in Russia. They have also received accreditation."

- "I repeat once again: no one’s accreditation has been revoked. I explained that the number of journalists attending the parade is limited, but no one’s accreditation has been revoked. Saying otherwise is incorrect. International agencies will be present and will receive a video feed. There are no restrictions on receiving information about the parade or the video feed."

On airspace restrictions in southern Russia

- The attack on transport infrastructure in southern Russia is "a manifestation of the Kiev regime’s terrorist nature": "The Kiev regime continues to strike at civilian infrastructure, civilian facilities, civilian homes, and individual citizens. This is a manifestation of the Kiev regime’s terrorist nature."

- The matter of assessing the losses incurred by airlines due to air traffic restrictions in southern Russia caused by security concerns falls within the jurisdiction of the national government: "Only the government, specifically the Transport Ministry, can assess this situation."

On relations with EU

- Putin is ready to negotiate with everyone, including the EU: "He has spoken about this repeatedly."

- It was Brussels that initiated the complete severing of relations with Moscow: "The Russian side did not initiate the complete severing of our relations. It was Brussels and certain European capitals that initiated this."

- Russia will not initiate contact with the EU on its own, but it is ready to move forward in dialogue with Europe to the extent that it is ready: "Yes, we will be ready to move forward in our dialogue to the extent that the Europeans are ready. However, as Putin has repeatedly stated, given the position the Europeans have taken, we will not initiate such contacts ourselves."

On IOC’s decision

- Russia is disappointed by the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to maintain restrictions on Russian athletes: "We are disappointed by this decision."

- Russia will continue its efforts to return to the "Olympic family," including through work at the level of individual federations: "The IOC Legal Affairs Commission will continue its work on this issue - on Russia's return to the Olympic family. We will also continue our dialogue with the IOC and keep working on this issue at the level of individual federations."

On Japanese economic delegation’s potential visit to Russia

- Questions regarding a potential visit to Russia by a Japanese economic delegation should be directed to the government; these contacts are not organized through the Kremlin: "This is not through the [presidential] administration, nor through the Kremlin. These are contacts at the government level, where one should obtain information regarding the details of this delegation’s visit."