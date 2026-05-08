Kremlin’s Victory Day reception will not differ from past years

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The traditional May 9 reception for foreign and honorary guests of the celebrations in Moscow will take place in its customary format, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Tomorrow, on May 9, the Kremlin has scheduled a reception for heads of state and delegations invited to the military parade," he said at a briefing.

"It will be no different," he said when asked whether the reception would be no different, despite this year’s Red Square parade and Immortal Regiment march being somewhat modified.