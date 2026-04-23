Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier in its areas of responsibility over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novodmitrovka, Stetskovka, Pisarevka and Malaya Slobodka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said in a statement.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two border guard detachments of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Makarikha, Rubezhnoye, Vesyoloye and Sosnovy Bor in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, 18 motor vehicles, an Israeli-made RADA counterbattery radar station and two electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and seven materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.