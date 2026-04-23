Some 19 Russian civilians subjected daily to Ukrainian drone attacks in 2026 first quarter

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. An average number of 19 Russian civilians have been subjected daily to Ukrainian drone attacks in the first quarter of the year, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said on Thursday.

"According to our data, 19 people on average suffered daily in the first quarter of 2026, 19 civilians were hit by drones. About 80% of all victims are the victims of Ukrainian drones," Miroshnik told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

The diplomat also pointed out that some of the attacks are carried out with the use of long-range drones.