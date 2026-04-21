Russia advances UN sustainable development goals through urban infrastructure — MFA

GENEVA, April 21. /TASS/. Russia is making a significant contribution to the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the modernization of its urban infrastructure, Kirill Logvinov, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations, said at a high-level segment of the UNECE Regional Forum on Sustainable Development in Geneva.

"In our country, SDG implementation measures are integrated at the national level into key strategic and program documents," the diplomat stated. "The number of cities with a comfortable environment and inclusive infrastructure is steadily increasing in Russia, energy-efficient technologies are actively used in urban construction, and digitalization is advancing, including through the introduction of ‘digital twins’ of cities, which make it possible to model construction and traffic flows," he added.

"This significantly contributes to achieving a number of goals under review by the UN this year, namely SDG №7 (affordable and clean energy), SDG №9 (industry, innovation and infrastructure), and SDG №11 (sustainable cities and communities)," Logvinov added.

The diplomat cited the Sakhalin Region as an example. "In August 2025, it became the first Russian region to achieve carbon neutrality," he said. "This was made possible, among other things, by the modernization of transport infrastructure, expanded gasification, the active use of energy-saving technologies in industry, and the introduction of comprehensive carbon regulation mechanisms with emissions quotas. At the same time, the gross regional product showed positive dynamics throughout the Sakhalin experiment, demonstrating in practice that sustainable development principles can be successfully combined with regional economic growth objectives," Logvinov noted.

Russia is ready to share its experience with all interested parties, he stressed.