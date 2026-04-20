Uzbek President Mirziyoyev receives Russian First Deputy PM Manturov

TASHKENT, April 20. /TASS/. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, the meeting was also attended by heads of Russian regions and companies, the First Deputy PM’s office told reporters.

"The parties discussed in detail prospects for expanding cooperation in mechanical engineering, the chemical, mining, oil and gas industries, and energy. Denis Manturov conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the head of the republic," the statement said.

The First Deputy PM noted the broad agenda of the talks. "Shavkat Miromonovich [Mirziyoyev] personally pays great attention to all projects and issues under his control. Today, we have once again seen that the practice initiated by Shavkat Miromonovich himself — referring to closer interaction between Russian and Uzbek regions – is yielding significant results," Manturov said.

He noted that as regional authorities and Russian regions interact regularly, enterprises are building a foundation for setting up assembly plants in Uzbekistan to create added value for core production facilities located in Russia.

The First Deputy Prime Minister also held talks with Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, the office added.