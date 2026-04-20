Russia says aggression against Iran not in interests of world majority

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran does not meet the interests of the world majority, said State Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov.

Speaking at the III All-Russian Municipal Forum "Small Motherland - the Strength of Russia," the diplomat drew attention to the "destructive line pursued by the West using brute force methods," an example of which was the recent "American-Israeli aggression against Iran. It has nothing to do with the interests of the global majority of the countries and peoples of the global south and East."

"Among the aggressive actions of the West that violate international law and universal morality are the bombing of Yugoslavia, the invasion of Iraq, Libya, Syria, and attacks on Yemen."