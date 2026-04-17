Lavrov reports discussing situation in Middle East with his CIS colleagues

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that he discussed the unprecedented escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf zone with his CIS colleagues.

"We discussed current international problems. Obviously, special attention was paid to various aspects of the unprecedented escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf zone, caused by the military aggression of the US and Israel against Iran," Lavrov said at a press conference following the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS Council of Foreign Ministers).

The top Russian diplomat added that the ministers had adopted a special statement on this issue. "It was noted that the crisis created in the Persian Gulf region has essentially engulfed the entire Middle East, fundamentally changing the general trends on the Eurasian continent, including in terms of ways to ensure the security of countries in various sub-regions of Eurasia," Lavrov indicated. "And, certainly, in terms of the reliability and security of routes for delivering energy resources, food, and fertilizers. All this, of course, will have to be rethought, developing our common concept for ensuring the development of the Greater Eurasian Partnership with the participation of the CIS, the SCO, ASEAN, other integration associations, and in the context of forming our common approach: the concept of creating a security architecture on the Eurasian continent."