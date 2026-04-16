Putin has not yet set timeframe for delivering address to Federal Assembly

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The timeframe for President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly has not yet been set, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"The head of state has not yet decided on the timeframe for delivering the address. As soon as this is done, we will inform you," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The previous address was delivered in February 2024, marking the 29th such speech in modern Russian history and the 19th during Putin's tenure as head of state. Following that address, a comprehensive list of 30 directives was issued, encompassing approximately 165 specific instructions. The legislative measures necessary to implement these directives were enacted in the summer of 2025. To date, over 70 legislative initiatives related to the 2024 address have successfully passed through parliament.

The agenda set forth in the 2024 address continues to guide policy development, with a focus on objectives extending to 2030. These include reducing the poverty rate to below 7%, sustaining growth in birth rates, and propelling Russia into the top four global economies.