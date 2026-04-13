Iran crisis may push global hunger figure to 673 mln — Russia’s Security Council

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The continuation of the Middle East crisis could increase the number of people facing hunger worldwide by 45 mln to a record 673 mln, according to a statement by Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Alexander Maslennikov.

"In the long term, total losses in global markets could amount to 0.5-2% of global GDP, equivalent to $0.7-2.2 trillion, while the number of people suffering from hunger worldwide could increase by 45 mln to a record 673 mln," he said, referring to negative factors affecting food security amid the evolving crisis around Iran.

According to Maslennikov, a shortage of physical food supplies could emerge by the Q3 or Q4 of 2026.

In this regard, the deputy secretary also emphasized that the profitability of agribusiness is significantly affected by the "substantially rising cost of maritime freight." "Experts forecast that if the current trajectory of the conflict persists through early summer, yields of major agricultural crops could decline by up to 50% due to fertilizer shortages, which would in turn trigger the largest surge in global food inflation in recent years," he added.