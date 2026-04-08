Russian MFA warns against overlooking escalating violence in Lebanon

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Escalating violence in Lebanon should not be ignored when it comes to the conflict in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing.

When commenting on the late March attacks on peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, she said: "We believe that the devastating escalation of violence in Lebanon should not be disregarded when it comes to the crisis that has engulfed the entire region because in fact, the Lebanese developments are the result of the unprovoked US-Israeli armed aggression," Zakharova emphasized.

The diplomat noted that the UN Security Council members had adopted a media statement condemning the above-mentioned incidents. "For our part, we would like to point out that Russia’s delegation had made active efforts for the UN Security Council’s media statement to be adopted. We found it important to send a message in defense and support of the blue helmets who had literally come under attack amid Israel’s military operation in southern Lebanon, which is particularly affecting the area where the UN Interim Force in Lebanon is stationed," she said.

"In general, we have consistently highlighted the dangerously deteriorating situation in the country, including a significant increase in civilian humanitarian needs due to the Israeli campaign, as well as to the threats of large-scale chaos and instability in the country," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed.