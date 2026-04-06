Ukraine again attacks area around Zaporozhye NPP, Energodar — plant

MELITOPOL, April 6. /TASS/. The area adjacent to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), as well as the satellite city of Energodar, were again attacked by the Ukrainian armed forces over this past weekend, the plant’s communications director, Yevgenia Yashina, told TASS.

"This weekend, the area adjacent to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and the city of Energodar, unfortunately, were again attacked by the Ukrainian armed forces," Yashina said.

She added that the Zaporozhye NPP satellite city of Energodar currently has no power. Yashina recalled that the city administration has arranged for the connection of the local medical unit and social facilities to backup power sources.

Yashina reported earlier that the Ukrainian military have recently significantly intensified attacks on the area near the ZNPP and Energodar. "Recently, there have been many attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces on the city and nearby areas of the plant. Such an intensity has not been observed in the past three years," Yashina said.

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has been receiving power from the last high-voltage line since March 24. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported the shutdown of the backup power line. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi added that negotiations would be initiated with Russia and Ukraine to establish a local ceasefire to allow for repairs.