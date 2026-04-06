Two Russian warships arrive in Cambodia — news agency

HANOI, April 6. /TASS/. The corvettes Sovershenny and Rezky of the Russian Pacific Fleet have arrived at the port of Sihanoukville in the province of the same name in southwestern Cambodia, the AKP news agency reported.

According to the agency, the ships, which are carrying a total of 262 sailors, will be staying in the kingdom until April 8. The purpose of the visit is to strengthen defense cooperation between Russia and Cambodia. The corvettes’ welcoming ceremony was attended by Russian Ambassador to Cambodia Anatoly Borovik, Deputy Commander of Ream Naval Base, the Cambodian Navy Rear Admiral In Sokhemara, and 60 Cambodian sailors. According to the agency, representatives of the Russian delegation plan to meet with the Ream Naval Base commander, the governor of the Sihanoukville Province, and representatives of the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense. In addition to official events, friendly sports competitions involving Russian and Cambodian sailors are planned.

On April 28, 2025, a detachment of ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet, consisting of the Rezky and the Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov corvettes, and the support vessel Pechenga, arrived in Cambodia for a visit. According to the Pacific Fleet press service, over the course of five days in the port of Sihanoukville, Captain 1st Rank Alexey Antsiferov, the senior officer of the expedition, and the ship commanders held official meetings with representatives of the Cambodian Navy command and the local administration. The sailors also participated in sightseeing tours to local attractions and played friendly team games with Cambodian sailors.