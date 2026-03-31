Russian ambassador says which countries work hard for resolving Iranian crisis

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russia’s ambassador to Tehran Alexey Dedov has said Moscow welcomes efforts by third countries to resolve Iranian crisis. According to the diplomat, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt are currently most active in this area.

"Russia only welcomes the efforts of third countries to end destructive military actions. Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt are currently particularly active in this area," he said in an interview with RTVI.

"As it was already noted, Moscow and Tehran have been in constant contact since the conflict began. Furthermore, the presidents of Russia and the United States [Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump] had a telephone conversation on March 9, during which the situation surrounding Iran was in focus," he added.