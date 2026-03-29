Number of injured in Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Taganrog rises to eight

ROSTOV-ON-DON, March 30. /TASS/. Eight people were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Taganrog in Russia’s southern Rostov Region, Mayor Svetlana Kambulova reported.

Earlier, Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar said one man was killed and another one was wounded in the drone attack on Taganrog.

"The main tragedy of this night is the death of a civilian. We mourn with the family of the victim. Eight more Taganrog residents sought medical assistance. All those injured will receive assistance," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to Kambulova, residential buildings, social facilities, and industrial sites in the city were damaged in the attack. Emergency services responded to 49 calls to deal with the aftermath.

The regional prosecutor’s office has set up a hotline to receive complaints and provide legal assistance, and is overseeing the protection of residents' rights.