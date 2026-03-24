Russian and Uzbek leaders discuss start of concrete work at NPP in Uzbekistan — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. During a phone conversation Russian and Uzbek Presidents Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev have discussed the implementation of joint projects, including the start of concrete work at the construction site of a Russian-design nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan, the Kremlin press service reported.

The leaders discussed the implementation of several major joint projects in nuclear energy, industrial production, and transportation, the statement noted.

"In particular, they noted with satisfaction that the ceremony to pour concrete at the construction site of a Russian-design nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan has been held today, and that the third copper processing plant at the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Plant with the equipment installed by leading Russian engineering companies, was launched on March 16," the Kremlin reported.