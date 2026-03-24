Non-proliferation regime may be breached due to US-Israeli attacks on Iran — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Violations of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty are becoming more likely as a result of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"We should take into account that a range of Western countries, or to be more precise, representatives of Western elites, are declaring, absolutely irresponsibly, that they want to possess nuclear weapons. Polish politicians, German politicians, the Japanese, the South Koreans are saying this. And this is highly alarming because no one dared to say such things out loud before: it was a taboo. Now they can afford to do so. This shows that the threshold and the red lines are being pushed aside. <...> It seems unlikely to me that any of the participants in the non-proliferation regime will violate it in the near future, but this can happen, including as a result of the US-Israeli aggression, and this is a fact of life," he told a briefing.

According to Ulyanov, the non-proliferation regime is quite sustainable, "despite all the existing problems." "No one can withdraw from this regime without serious consequences. Neither can they manufacture nuclear weapons secretly, covertly. This is next to impossible technically," he added.