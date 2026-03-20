Air defenses downed 36 Ukrainian drones over Kursk region in past 24 hours

KURSK, March 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have launched 14 artillery attacks on evacuated areas of Russia’s bordering Kursk Region. Air defenses have intercepted 36 enemy drones in the region over the past 24 hours; one person was wounded in the attacks, Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"Between 09:00 a.m. [Moscow time] (06:00 a.m. GMT) on March 19 and 07:00 a.m. [Moscow time] (04:00 a.m. GMT) on March 20, a total of 36 enemy drones of various types were shot down. The enemy carried out artillery strikes on evacuated areas 14 times. One drone attacked our territory by dropping explosives," the governor wrote on his Max social media channel.

Khinshtein added that a 29-year-old woman was injured as a result of the Ukrainian attacks on the Rylsky district. She sustained blind shrapnel wounds to her left shin, her right foot with a fractured heel bone, and her left forearm.

The regional governor also reported that a power line was damaged in the village of Zhuryatino in the Rylsky district, causing a blackout in 17 populated localities in the area. Power supply has been fully restored, the Kursk region governor noted.