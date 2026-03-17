Air defenses destroy 30 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within four-hour period

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 30 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over various Russian regions within a four-hour period on Tuesday morning, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 9:00 p.m. and until 1:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. GMT] on March 17, alert air defense forces destroyed 30 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 16 UAVs over the Krasnodar Region, six UAVs over the Sea of Azov, five UAVs over the Leningrad Region, two UAVs over the Republic of Crimea and one UAV over the Republic of Adygea," the ministry said in a statement.