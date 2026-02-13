GENICHESK, February 13. /TASS/. If held, presidential elections and a referendum on peace agreements with Russia in Ukraine would be nothing more than a mockery of democracy and the opinion of local residents, Governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo stated to journalists on Friday.

Previously, the Financial Times newspaper, citing sources, reported that Ukraine, under pressure from the US administration, had begun planning to hold presidential elections and a referendum on peace agreements with Russia, with both votes scheduled to take place before May 15. According to the newspaper, Vladimir Zelensky could announce them as early as February 24.

"That farce that they (the Kiev regime - TASS note) are talking about now is not an election. It's simply another mockery of voters. We see how the electoral processes are being conducted right now in Russia, and I can say with confidence: that is real democracy. What is happening there, in the remaining part of Ukraine, is a mockery of democracy," Saldo said.