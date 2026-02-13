Some US companies want to return to Russian market — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Some US companies want to return to the Russian market, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"Obviously, there are American companies that want to return to the Russian market," he said when speaking about the prospects for economic cooperation between Moscow and Washington.

Peskov commented on a Bloomberg publication reporting the existence of a "Dmitriev Package" after the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev, which would allow for the creation of joint ventures with the US and dollar-denominated settlements.

The Kremlin spokesman confirmed that Moscow is interested in cooperation with Washington, stating that this involves practical interaction. He noted that companies from both countries are interested in such cooperation, particularly American firms seeking to return to the Russian market.