Russia believes US not ready to walk away from New START limitations — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russia has reasons to believe that Washington is not rushing to walk away from the limitations enshrined in the expired New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"As for the threats being created: I have already said that the New START Treaty has expired and that our moratorium on surpassing the limits of key qualitative figures is now in place. We have all the grounds to believe that the US is not rushing to surpass these limits, and they will be maintained for a while. We will carefully monitor the situation," the top diplomat told Russian State Duma lawmakers during a "government hour."

At the same time, Lavrov admitted that a new agreement on strategic stability is possible if the US takes a constructive approach. "If our American colleagues confirm their commitment to maintaining interaction in this area [of strategic stability], we will actively work on a new agreement and address issues that have been beyond the scope of previous decisions and treaties on strategic stability," the foreign minister noted.

"Of course, we will continue to comply with all our obligations regarding our allies' safety, including those in the Collective Security Treaty Organization and North Korea. For now, we need to determine what specific steps are required to implement the general principles of these doctrinal documents," Lavrov concluded.