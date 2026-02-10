Russia underscores need to create BRICS payment system — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Moscow stresses that creation of the BRICS cross-border payment infrastructure is relevant, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after the meeting of Sherpas/Sou-sherpas of the association’s member-countries in India.

The first meeting of Sherpas/Sou-sherpas within the framework of the Indian presidency was held on February 9-10 in New Delhi. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and BRICS Sherpa Sergey Ryabkov headed the Russian delegation.

"Ryabkov particularly highlighted relevance of creating the cross-border payment, settlement and depository, and reinsurance infrastructure of BRICS, as well as the New Investment Program and the BRICS Grain Exchange," the ministry said. All the meeting participants voiced support of further strengthening interaction in the BRICS format on international platforms "amid growing challenges to multilateralism," the ministry added.