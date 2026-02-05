Russia remains Armenia's main trade and economic partner — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia continues to be Armenia’s primary trade and economic partner, and Moscow is committed to expanding this cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized during talks with Alen Simonyan, Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly.

"Since 2015, our gross domestic product has grown from $10.5 billion to $26 billion - a 150% increase," Lavrov noted. "Moscow remains Armenia’s main trade and economic partner, and we take this role very seriously. We are dedicated to broadening our collaboration in every possible way and advancing major infrastructure projects."

Lavrov also expressed Russia’s readiness to promote new initiatives, leveraging existing experience and integrating them into Armenia’s economic framework.