Russia to dig for truth in Nord Stream sabotage case

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russia will keep on digging until it gets to the truth about what really happened at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Official Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Russia will continue to persistently seek the truth on the sabotage at the Nord Streams, including on the floor of the UN Security Council. No destructive steps by the Westerners can change our position in this regard or our determination to ensure justice. Sooner or later, those responsible for committing this act of sabotage will be held accountable," she said.

"The circumstances of this terrorist act require comprehensive elucidation," Zakharova stressed. "Those responsible must face the music. Certainly, it pertains to the possible involvement of Ukrainian nationals, whatever role the orchestrators gave them - complicity in preparing the crime, mine laying, activating explosives or a kind of a deceptive maneuver for the purpose of putting the investigation on the wrong trail. The importance of informing interested parties during the process itself and upon its completion is also obvious," Zakharova stressed.