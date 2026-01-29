Zelensky wants to pose as victor defending Europe in its confrontation with Trump — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is attempting to speak as the victor of all Europe during its confrontation with US President Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Turkish media.

"When I hear Zelensky state that they have a security agreement with the United States fully ready, and that they will not give up a single inch of their land, and need to think about getting the Zaporozhskaya Nuclear Power Plant back, I get a weird sense that I’m hearing a triumphant victor talking. Not just a victor on the battlefields of Donbass or Novorossiya, but a victor representing all Europe in its confrontation with the United States, which began under [US] President [Donald] Trump, because of Europe’s attempts to force the US president into continuing the policy of his sworn opponent Joseph Biden," Lavrov noted.

"Europe has not only overestimated its own abilities, but has even failed to respect basic decorum or to treat with respect the foreign policy that the newly elected president began to pursue. Zelensky reproached Europe for being too soft on President Trump, saying it needed to act tougher and to provide stronger support for the war. This is what happened in Davos," the top diplomat continued.