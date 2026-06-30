Skolkovo Foundation to showcase technologies at Innoprom exhibition

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Skolkovo Foundation, a member of the VEB.RF Group, will showcase technologies already implemented at Russian plants at the Innoprom 2026 international industrial exhibition, the foundation’s press service said.

"Skolkovo is a system integrator. We align technology with the operational challenges of Russia's largest corporations and see solutions through to implementation. Supplies of innovative products for the industry exceeded ten billion rubles ($127.1 mln) through the Skolkovo. Pulsar programs alone. At Innoprom, we will showcase technologies that are already saving the industry billions [of rubles]," the press office said, citing Alexei Parshikov, Deputy CEO for Partner Relations at the Skolkovo Foundation.

One of the key developments to be shown will be Trinity company’s intelligent procurement analytics system. Visitors will be able to submit their tender documentation at the stand and receive a report within 5-15 minutes from a neural network that evaluates the procurement based on 18 criteria, identifies overpricing, and flags potential risks. According to the developers, the technology can reduce procurement costs by up to 8%.

In the industrial automation section, the foundation will demonstrate a robotic packaging and palletizing line. This solution was developed as part of the GreenTech. Sustainable Development program.

The additive manufacturing section will feature domestic materials for industrial 3D printing from the M-Shape company.