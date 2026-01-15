Russian diplomat blames NATO for rise in Arctic tensions

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. NATO’s actions have heightened tensions in the Arctic, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We believe that the emerging increase in tensions in the Arctic region is a direct consequence of the actions of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as a whole, as well as those of individual member states," Zakharova told a briefing.

According to the diplomat, "the introduction of confrontational, neo-colonial approaches into the Arctic, the militarization of the High North, and turning it into an arena of geopolitical confrontation - all of this, of course, causes serious concern among responsible actors in international affairs."

"Our country remains committed to maintaining peace and stability in the Arctic and is open to a dialogue based on mutual respect with constructive foreign partners, including those from outside the region," Zakharova said. She added that "despite the difficult state of international cooperation, Russia continues to participate fully in the work of the Arctic Council, the key multilateral forum in the region, through which contacts are maintained with other Arctic states, including the United States."