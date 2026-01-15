Kremlin expects Witkoff, Kushner's new visit as soon as dates agreed on

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Moscow expects American negotiators on Ukraine, US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner, to travel Russia again as soon as contact dates are agreed upon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"Existing channels of communication with American negotiators continue to operate. This dialogue is ongoing. As soon as the dates are agreed upon we hope such a visit will take place," he said when asked whether Witkoff and Kushner are indeed expected to visit Russia again soon.

Bloomberg reported earlier, citing sources, that Witkoff and Kushner were planning to travel to the Russian capital again soon and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting could take place in January, but plans have not yet been finalized, according to the report.