54 people, including three children, died in LPR in 2025 — ombudsman

LUGANSK, January 15. /TASS/. About 54 people, including three children, died in the Lugansk People's Republic in 2025, Anna Soroka, the region's human rights commissioner, told a briefing.

"According to the 2025 data currently available to us, 54 people were killed and 312 were injured. Unfortunately, these figures include three children killed and four people injured as they tripped landmines," she said.

According to her, the number of shelling incidents on LPR territory in 2025 increased compared to 2024.