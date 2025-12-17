Russia, Iran are developing military-technical cooperation in line with international law

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia and Iran are developing military-technical cooperation in accordance with norms of international law, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov said at the press conference after talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"We are developing military-technical cooperation in full accordance with international laws and by no means violate universal international rules," Lavrov said.

Russia and Iran are communicating in the military sphere, including in respect of joint practicing of actions against common challenges and threats, such as terrorism and drug trafficking, the top Russian diplomat noted. "This cooperation will continue," he added.