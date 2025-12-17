EU attempts to undermine Trump’s efforts — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The European Union attempts to undermine efforts of US President Donald Trump to settle the European conflict by encroaching on Russian sovereign assets, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the press conference after talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"We condemned the practice of using unilateral enforcement measures that undermine norms of international law. It is particularly clearly manifested amid the Ukrainian crisis when Europe attempts to undermine constructive aspirations of the administration of Donald Trump, including crossing over all the conceivable norms and principles effective before in international economic relations, in international financial relations, encroaching upon property that has been just recently announced by the West as immune," he noted.

The EU is doing "many other things that undermine the very principles promoted by Europeans, particularly within the framework of globalization," the Russian minister said. "We see fragmentation now in lieu of globalization," Lavrov added.