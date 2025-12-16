Africa becoming one of pillars of emerging multipolarity — Russian foreign minister

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The African continent is becoming one of the pillars of the emerging multipolar world order and will play an increasingly prominent role in global politics, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the foreign ministry’s Council of Russian Subject Heads.

"In our contacts with our African friends, we are witnessing what I would call Africa’s second awakening. Having achieved political independence, they now aim to take greater control of their resources and wealth, focusing primarily on their national interests while remaining open to international cooperation," Lavrov noted. "This trend confirms that the African continent already is — and will increasingly be — one of the pillars of the emerging multipolar world order, playing an ever-growing role in global politics, as well as in economics and finance."