Justice must be main criterion for resolving situation around NIS — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. There can be no nationalization of Serbian multinational oil and gas company Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS) without mutual consent, justice must become the primary criterion for resolving the situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a roundtable discussion on Ukraine with ambassadors.

"There is an intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Serbia which states that no nationalization can take place without mutual consent," he recalled. "The conditions, under which agreement can be reached regarding nationalization or any other form of solution to this problem, are being determined by the energy ministers, the relevant economic operators, including those in other neighboring countries, companies that have cooperated with NIS one way or another."

The foreign minister did not rule out that the solution could be to "find a way for NIS to continue operating, regardless of the US abilities to punish the company."

"I don’t know," Lavrov concluded. "But I have no doubt that justice must always be the criterion. Otherwise, we are setting precedents for many other countries, and no one needs that."