Russia willing to consider all proposals on security agreements — top diplomat

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Moscow wants to avoid another crisis and is ready to take into account all existing proposals that could lead to legally binding security agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a roundtable discussion on Ukraine with ambassadors.

"We are ready to consider all existing proposals, put forward collectively, to begin negotiations aimed at reaching fundamental legally binding agreements. This is crucial. We do not want one crisis to be immediately followed by another," the top diplomat said

At the same time, he emphasized that "Europe is seeking to sow the seeds of a new conflict right now, as it has publicly indicated that it is getting ready for that." The top diplomat also noted that NATO has long followed a destructive, escalatory path, "absorbing one state after another located to the west of Russia." "When we pointed out to our Western colleagues that, in essence, their actions are indecent and violate the commitments of their presidents and prime ministers, they told us ‘These are only political commitments, we did not sign any legal obligations.’ That’s it. That’s their logic. And this logic will not work. If they intend to stick to it, it will end badly," Lavrov concluded.