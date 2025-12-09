MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. About 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers are stationed in Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, where Kiev is suffering heavy losses, military expert Vitaly Kiselev told TASS.

"There are about 6,000-7,000 personnel in Konstantinovka. But bear in mind this is all the personnel, including the assault troops. About a thousand assault troops are stationed there, maybe even fewer. The rest are support units and a huge number of wounded, whom they are evacuating today," he said.

Kiselev added that Russian aviation is currently playing a decisive role in the advance on Konstantinovka. Strikes using high-explosive and guided aerial bombs are allowing Russian forces to expand their control over the area.