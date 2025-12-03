MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Chervonoye in the Zaporozhye Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Chervonoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,260 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,260 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 170 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 220 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and around 140 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 430 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 235 troops, a tank and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 65 troops and two jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Andreyevka, Khoten and Novaya Sech in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Vilcha, Staritsa, Varvarovka and Liman in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 170 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and a materiel depot in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi, Monachinovka, Novoosinovo and Blagodatovka in the Kharkov Region and Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, a Kozak armored combat vehicle and 13 pickup trucks in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 140 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 140 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Kramatorsk, Slavyansk, Berestok, Druzhkovka, Stepanovka, Karpovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 140 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and eight motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 430 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 430 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, an airborne brigade, two air assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade, the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Annovka, Dimitrov, Rodinskoye, Dobropolye, Svetloye, Vodyanskoye, Toretskoye, Belitskoye and Belozerskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 430 personnel, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 235 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 235 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of an assault brigade, three mechanized brigades, two assault regiments, the Aidar assault battalion [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Vozdvizhevka, Kosovtsevo, Zaliznichnoye and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region and Andreyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 235 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, 18 motor vehicles, a German-made 155mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system, a Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launcher and an ammunition depot in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 65 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 65 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mountain assault brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Volnyansk, Novoyakovlevka, Stepnogorsk and Primorskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 65 Ukrainian military personnel, six motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations and three ammunition, materiel and fuel depots were destroyed," the ministry reported.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s transport, energy infrastructure over past 24 hours

Russian troops struck transport and energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy troop deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck transport and energy infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, a workshop for the assembly of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 145 locations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys two Ukrainian naval drones over past day

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed two Ukrainian naval drones in Black Sea waters over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces and capabilities destroyed two unmanned boats of the Ukrainian army in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 251 Ukrainian UAVs over past 24 hours

Russian air defense forces shot down 251 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 251 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 100,082 unmanned aerial vehicles, 638 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,348 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,624 multiple rocket launchers, 31,689 field artillery guns and mortars and 48,199 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.