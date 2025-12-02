Ukraine's piracy in Black Sea, Europe's threats of war: Putin's statements to reporters

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian attacks on tankers in the Black Sea are piracy, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters. He noted that Russia will consider measures against ships from countries that are helping Kiev with piracy and will expand strikes on Ukrainian ports in response to the attacks.

At the same time, the head of state noted that Russia is currently acting carefully in Ukraine, using a "surgical" approach. However, if Europe continues to live under the illusion that it can inflict a strategic defeat on Russia and decides to wage war, the situation will unfold in a completely different way.

TASS has compiled the main statements made by the Russian leader.

On liberation of Krasnoarmeysk, special military operation course

Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), liberated by the Russian army, was and remains of particular importance to both sides, because it is, among other things, "a large infrastructure facility connected to a whole network of communications with the region": "This city has been and continues to be of great importance."

Krasnoarmeysk is an ideal springboard for solving all the tasks of the special military operation, from here, "it is convenient for the Russian army to advance in any direction the General Staff deems most appropriate."

The city was a powerful stronghold of the Ukrainian armed forces, "but today, it is completely under Russian control."

Russia controls Kupyansk’s neighborhoods on both banks of the Oskol River.

Kupyansk-Uzlovoy will be completely liberated "in a few days."

On attack on Russian tankers in Black Sea

Ukrainian attacks on tankers in the Black Sea are piracy: "Attacks on tankers not even in neutral waters, but in the special economic zone of another state, a third state, are piracy."

Russia will consider "retaliatory measures" against ships from countries that support Ukraine's piracy. The most radical way to stop these actions would be to cut Ukraine off from the sea: "Then it will be impossible for it to engage in piracy at all."

In response to Kiev's attacks on tankers, Russia will expand its strikes on Ukrainian ports and ships entering those ports.

On inviting Western media to visit liberated territories

Russia invites foreign journalists, including Ukrainian ones, to visit Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region to see the situation with their own eyes: "If anyone has doubts, as I've already said, we are ready to grant foreign and even Ukrainian reporters the right to visit Krasnoarmeysk and see for themselves what is happening there and who controls this settlement."

Although there is still a "certain level of danger" for reporters in Krasnoarmeysk, Russian military correspondents are working there, meaning Western journalists can too.

Russia is ready to show foreign journalists all the neighborhoods in Krasnoarmeysk and Kupyansk: "We will do everything to ensure their safety. We are ready to escort them through all neighborhoods in Krasnoarmeysk. The same applies to Kupyansk."

On war threats

Moscow does not intend to go to war with Europe, as it has reiterated many times. "We are not going to fight Europe. I have said this a hundred times."

However, if Europe were to suddenly start a war, there would be no doubt that Russia would respond immediately.

Russia is acting with "surgical precision" in Ukraine; this is "not a war." However, if Europe attacks, it will be different: "If Europe suddenly starts a war with us, I think it will end very quickly. This is not Ukraine. With Ukraine, we are acting with surgical precision, carefully. This is not a war in the direct, modern sense of the word."

If Europe starts a war with Russia, Moscow will soon have "no one to negotiate with."

On Europe's policy toward Ukraine

Europeans are offended that they were excluded from the Ukraine negotiations, but "no one excluded them – they excluded themselves."

Europe has no peaceful agenda. It is "on the side of war."

It is hindering the peace efforts of US President Donald Trump, and all of its proposals are aimed at this: "They themselves refused peace talks and are hindering President Trump."

European countries are trying to impose "demands on Ukraine that are absolutely unacceptable to Russia, and they understand this."

Europe still lives under the illusion that it can inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, even though it understands that this is impossible: "They took their desires for reality at the time, but they cannot and do not want to admit this to themselves."

On Ukraine's leadership

The Kiev authorities behave as if they live "somewhere on another planet." They are unaware of "current economic affairs, let alone what is happening on the front lines." "They are constantly begging for money."