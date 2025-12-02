France still seeking ways to directly participate in Ukraine conflict, Russia’s SVR says

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Paris is still looking for ways to take a direct part in the Ukraine conflict, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a press release.

"France is eager to send its troops to Ukraine. The press bureau of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of the Russian Federation informs that, according to the information coming to the SVR, France is still seeking ways to directly participate in the conflict in Ukraine," the press release reads. The SVR cited a French government decree authorizing the use of private military companies (PMCs) for assistance to "a third state facing an armed conflict."

According to the SVR, even a "politically unsophisticated ordinary European" would guess what country is implied in the document. "Mobile air defense groups and the limited number of F-16 Fighting Falcons available to Ukraine are unable to intercept Russian air targets. Learning how to operate Mirage Fighter Jets and other machinery requires a lot of time and a high level of expertise," the SVR argued. "This is why Kiev will need foreign PMCs equipped with modern Western, primarily French, weaponry," it explained.

However, the SVR cautioned Paris against deluding itself into thinking that "this will allow it to untie its hands and simultaneously evade responsibility for its troops’ participation in the conflict." "The presence of French PMCs in Ukraine, modestly referred to as `reference operators’ of the Ministry of Armed Forces in the aforementioned decree, will be considered by Moscow as France’s direct engagement in hostilities against Russia," the SVR warned. "Consequently, French PMCs will become a high-priority legal target for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," the SVR concluded.