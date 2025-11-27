Russia has regular contacts with US on mutual irritants — deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russia continues its talks with the United States to remove ‘irritants’ in bilateral relations via a diplomatic channel, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Izvestia in an interview.

"At present, we remain in touch on ‘irritants’ at the working level via a diplomatic channel with the US side in order to search for mutually acceptable solutions on concrete issues," he said.

"These contacts have been regular. This is routine diplomatic work, and there is no need to make a fuss over it," Ryabkov added.