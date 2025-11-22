Russian-US contacts continue, channels for dialogue remain open — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Contacts between Russia and the United States continue without interruptions, and communications channels remain open, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine.

"The contacts have not been cut, and we are working on a permanent basis. We have proven formats and channels. Not all of them are known to the public <…> but everything is working, and it’s a fact."

In his words, Russia and the US have made substantial progress since Donald Trump's inauguration.

"If we compare it to the point where we started anew following US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, the progress has been impressive," the diplomat said. "Let me remind you that during [former US President Joe] Biden’s last three years in office, our leaders had no contacts for years. Now, the picture is completely different, and we see that these are not just contacts - these are contacts that produce results."

"A basis for resolving most serious issues is being created. Something has already been done, including with regard to irritants related to the functioning of diplomatic missions, their financing, departure of official delegations."

The diplomat went on to say that major issues remains unsolved, however, including the resumption of direct air service and dialogue on regional conflicts.

"I should also add here questions related to the imperative return of our diplomatic property, seized during [Barack] Obama’s tenure," Ryabkov said.

He also said that Russia was disappointed by the US side’s decision to restrict visa issuance to applicants from Russia in third countries. Currently, Russians can apply for US tourist and some other visas in two countries - Poland and Kazakhstan.