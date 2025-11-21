Putin says Kiev lacks objective information about situation on battlefield

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Ukraine does not have objective information about the situation on the battlefield, and still under the false impression that it can deal a strategic defeat to Russia, President Vladimir Putin told the Security Council.

Putin noted that Ukraine and its European allies are mistaken if they think they can inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield.

"I think this position is based not so much on a low level of competence — I won't discuss this side of the matter now — but most likely this position is due to the lack of objective information about the real state of affairs on the battlefield," the president explained.