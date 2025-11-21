Russia’s permanent representative in Vienna says discussed Ukraine, Iran with Grossi

VIENNA, November 21. /TASS/. Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, said he had met with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to discuss Ukrainian and Iranian issues.

"I met with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi today to discuss the issues related to Iran and Ukraine in the light of the debates on these two topics at yesterday's meeting of the board of governors," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, the IAEA board of governors passed a resolution demanding that Iran grant agency inspectors access to the nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic that were attacked in the summer.